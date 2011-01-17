Herson Rodriguez

h+r = Herson Rodriguez personal identity.

Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez
  • Save
h+r = Herson Rodriguez personal identity. logo grey brown brand branding orange
Download color palette

Another idea for my personal branding.

Feb19b62a5f4438e8cdce21b71a1f719
Rebound of
Idea for personal branding version #4
By Herson Rodriguez
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez

More by Herson Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like