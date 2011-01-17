Veerle Pieters

Chameleon

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Chameleon chameleon green illustration gradient multicolor illustrator
Download color palette

An update after some client feedback.

40f351f5aceffbc15a5826b89694bf94
Rebound of
Chameleon
By Veerle Pieters
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like