Josh Starr

Solid Giant v3 Header Graphic

Josh Starr
Josh Starr
  • Save
Solid Giant v3 Header Graphic monster pink texture banner noise
Download color palette

Here is the new header graphic for Solid Giant V3. I've been wanting to make the G the main attraction for a while and here is the best way I knew possible. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Josh Starr
Josh Starr

More by Josh Starr

View profile
    • Like