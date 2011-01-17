Standard Design

animated map

animated map cs5 adobe animation video motion map after effects motion graphics motion design
An animated map I just finished up (I didn't create the map). I separated the layers, rebuilt it in After Effects, and did animated masks for each migratory bird line, following the migration north with a 3D camera. Came out pretty okay.

