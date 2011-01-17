Standard Design

Animation, mid-transition

Standard Design
Standard Design
  • Save
Animation, mid-transition cs5 adobe logo animation transition video motion after effects motion graphics motion design lens flare
Download color palette

A corporate-y After Effects animation I'm just finishing up. This is mid-transition between two text bits. This is the first time I've used a lens flare in half a decade. It makes me feel funny inside.

Standard Design
Standard Design

More by Standard Design

View profile
    • Like