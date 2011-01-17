Standard Design

The Optimist

The Optimist comic comics cartoon sharpie illustration scanned lineart ink messy
A future Optimist strip. This is how terrible my comics look before I clean 'em up. What a crapfest! http://www.the-opt.com

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
