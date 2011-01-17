Andy Chipperfield

Spectrum 48k In CSS

Andy Chipperfield
Andy Chipperfield
  • Save
Spectrum 48k In CSS css3 spectrum retro
Download color palette

Been wanting to try this for ages, a completely css Spectrum 48k, rubber keys and all: CSS Speccy

Please feel free to take the code and improve on it...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Andy Chipperfield
Andy Chipperfield

More by Andy Chipperfield

View profile
    • Like