'Fragment' Desktop Background (final)

'Fragment' Desktop Background (final) yellow red grey fragment desktop background pattern
Here's the final for this desktop background. Feel free to grab a full download on my blog:

http://www.jerrythepunkrat.com/2011/01/fragment-free-desktop-background.html

Rebound of
Fragment (Take 2)
By Mike Jones
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
