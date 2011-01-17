Scott Kane

Gas Mask - Ui

Scott Kane
Scott Kane
  • Save
Gas Mask - Ui gas mask user interface player music encide battlebay scott kane gui metalic app robot smoke fuel sas
Download color palette

This is a freestyle interface
made for the Interface battle 2011 at Encide.net
here is a full res http://bit.ly/i0Xrsa

anyway... enjoy it!
and drop a comment scottkane1 [{@}] gmail com

Scott Kane
Scott Kane

More by Scott Kane

View profile
    • Like