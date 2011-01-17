Rich Hemsley

FREEEEE iPhone 4 GUI PSD

Version 1.0 of my iPhone 4 GUI PSD is here!

The PSD is formatted for Apple’s retina display at 326 dpi and includes the majority of elements in iOS 4.3. I included elements not found in other PSD's and I will continue to add additional assets to this massive PSD so keep an eye out for updates.

Assets were converted to smart objects to allow for easy drag-and-drop.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
