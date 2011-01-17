James Ford

iOS Retina Designs...

iOS Retina Designs...
Getting into the swing of designing things for the iPhone Retina resolution. Vectors ahoy!

Takes a lot of zooming in and out to check things look ok at different resolutions, but I think I'm getting the hang of it...

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
