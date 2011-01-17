Ryan Myers

Helveticards

I designed a deck of playing cards this past summer called Helveticards. I wanted to take a new approach on how the cards are used and bring them to a more usable and modern design.

You can buy them here.

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
