Logo Design | Instafilm

Logo Design | Instafilm iconography studio smiley agency social media businesscard film studio illustration icon film films logodesign logo branding design branding
  1. Instafilm-Logo-Main02.mp4
  2. Instafilm Logo1.jpg
  3. Instafilm Logo2.jpg
  4. Instafilm Logo3.jpg
  5. INstafilm Logo5.jpg
  6. INstafilm Logo6.jpg
  7. INstafilm Logo7.jpg
  8. INstafilm Logo8.jpg

Instafilm is a Danish film studio/agency that specializes in short clips for their clients, which are primarily used for social media.

Brief: Create a brand for Instafilm which focuses on their values. Key-words include: Friendliness, easy-going, imperfect, people-centred, professional, quick, quality-driven and approachable.

This logo design went through many iterations, as it was quite a tricky one. The final outcome I hand drew, which helped give the logo some character.

In their films, Instafilm focuses on the people element and their "imperfections", since none of us is perfect, and that is the beauty, which they try to capture when filming for their clients.

https://instafilm.dk/

