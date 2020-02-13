Editorial Illustration for the Skinny Magazine

I had the pleasure to create this editorial piece for a fun article of Skinny Magazine's August issue 2019.

The article is about the challenge​ of finding the right date during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

My brief was the following:

The illustration size is W180 x H130mm.

I had 6 days to create an illustration. One aspect of the article is that it can be hard to actually find someone you want to date during the festival because so many people descend on the city that it can be hard to separate the good from the bad. In addition, there are so many 'bad' shows that you could end up going to, people trying to get your attention and performers dancing in your face, that it can be hard to find a suitable place to have a pleasant date. The people should be wearing really fun, playful clothes like they are in my clothes swap poster.