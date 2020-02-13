Michelle Jacobs

Advertising is fragmented

Advertising is fragmented geometric concept design conceptual clean design clean advertising abstract design icon vector design illustration
While exploring how we can represent our agency values through illustration, I riffed on a more abstract approach. This is centered around the idea that traditional advertising is fundamentally broken and fragmented.

