Good for Sale
Alexandr Bognat

Apron Mockup

Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Hire Me
  • Save
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Apron Mockup restaurant protect dickey pinafore chief waiter maid housewife baker uniform bib chef cooking protection cotton protective kitchen apron psd mockup
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg

Apron Mockup

Price
$7.99
Buy now
Available on rebrandy.net
Good for sale
Apron Mockup
$7.99
Buy now

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 2 psd with apron mockup (side and top view);
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• apron color and design;
• straps color;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

design.jpg
400 KB
Download
customization.jpg
600 KB
Download
composition.jpg
200 KB
Download
Alexandr Bognat
Alexandr Bognat
Follow us to get new graphic solutions.
Hire Me

More by Alexandr Bognat

View profile
    • Like