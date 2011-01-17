Mike Puglielli

SEGA Controller

SEGA Controller sega rebound black edit
This is really good. Truly love it and I was a huge SEGA fan! Still am very hopeful for their success though, they have been struggling :(

My only real issue right now is how the alignment on the d-pad is off when compared to the decals. I think, perhaps, a simply rotate of the d-pad will solve this!

Looking forward to seeing the finished version.

Rebound of
Sega Controller
By Montydesi
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
