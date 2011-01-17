Herson Rodriguez

Idea for personal branding version #3

Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez
  • Save
Idea for personal branding version #3 logo red white brand branding
Download color palette

I added a little detail to the "r" so it could be more noticeable.

Is it working?
What do you think?

7eaab15eb30c9d85bcba590353b2f706
Rebound of
Idea for personal branding #2
By Herson Rodriguez
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez

More by Herson Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like