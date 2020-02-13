Yulia Belyaeva

Virtual Mobile Operator Website & Mobile App

This is project of the website and mobile app created for virtual mobile operator. It's a new and an ambitious project that uses modern technologies in the field of mobile communications, such as eSim. My task was to make a complete redesign of their website and mobile app.

