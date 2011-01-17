Sharon Milne

Shot of Mucha final

Sharon Milne
Sharon Milne
  • Save
Shot of Mucha final vector wip illustration illustrator mucha work in progress art nouveau
Download color palette

Mucha inspired piece all finished! 100% vector as per and a lot of fun to make :)

D2fe8b9b187a9c018504d68383a97a1e
Rebound of
Shot of Mucha 2
By Sharon Milne
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Sharon Milne
Sharon Milne

More by Sharon Milne

View profile
    • Like