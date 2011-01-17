Claire Coullon

Typographic layout

Claire Coullon
Claire Coullon
Hire Me
  • Save
Typographic layout typography poster layout type specimen slab serif
Download color palette

Unused typeface specimen proposal. One of these days, I'll finish my own typeface just so I can make the presentation posters..

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Claire Coullon
Claire Coullon
Custom logotypes, hand lettering, typography & branding.
Hire Me

More by Claire Coullon

View profile
    • Like