Spencer Hansen
Simple Thread

The Product Fire Triangle

Spencer Hansen
Simple Thread
Spencer Hansen for Simple Thread
The Product Fire Triangle campfire infographic triangle fire
I love working with a team that has such a clear vision for how illustration can support their writing. This one is for Brian Basset's article about how he evaluates and validates ideas for software products.

Brian had a very clear idea for this graphic, piggybacking on a the concept of the fire triangle. I got to focus on figuring out how to draw a campfire with sketchy line work. I've found this style lends itself better to solid, singular objects, soo I was worried my campfire would fall flat. But I think it turned out pretty good! It really felt like it was coming together when the yellow, graphic cut out shape worked so well over the line drawing.

Posted on Feb 26, 2020
Simple Thread
Simple Thread
Digital product design & engineering
