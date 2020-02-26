The Product Fire Triangle

I love working with a team that has such a clear vision for how illustration can support their writing. This one is for Brian Basset's article about how he evaluates and validates ideas for software products.

Brian had a very clear idea for this graphic, piggybacking on a the concept of the fire triangle. I got to focus on figuring out how to draw a campfire with sketchy line work. I've found this style lends itself better to solid, singular objects, soo I was worried my campfire would fall flat. But I think it turned out pretty good! It really felt like it was coming together when the yellow, graphic cut out shape worked so well over the line drawing.