CitySnaps android travel app icons
CitySnaps is a travel guide app for Android devices. The interface is based on the cards metaphor, popularized by Google Now and Facebook.

See more of this project at: http://tmblr.co/Z2QX3thOkuLs

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
