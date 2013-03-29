Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/responsive-gridfolio/1629

The Responsive Gridfolio has a fluid / flexible / responsive layout. Basically the grid is added into a html page into a div of your chosing and it's adapting based of that div's width, the grid height is modified based on the thumbnails and if other elements are below the grid div they will be pushed down automatically (document flow). In the examples provided you can see a few ways in which you might use this grid, of course that other configurations are possible (please note that the code of this examples is provided in the download files).

The gallery can have any number of images and each image can be of any size, but proportional to a base thumb width and height. When a thumbnail is pressed you can choose either to display an original media lightbox which we have coded, or to open a new webpage, the url and target of this webpage can be specified. The lightbox can display images, or can display videos loaded from YouTube or Vimeo.

Pure OOP JavaScript code, no usage of jQuery or other libraries, in this way there will be no incompatibilities with HTML pages that might be using jQuery or other JavaScript libraries.