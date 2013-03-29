Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/html5-responsive-site-template/1623

Pure Love is a fully responsive site template based on 16-column grid layout. it can be used as a creative portfolio, personal photography portfolio or project / product showcase. It looks beautiful on every device and is very easy to customize and use. Code is very well commented.

With this template you get:

* 24 HTML files

* 1 contact PHP file for the contact form

* Blocks homepage

* Portfolio jquery filterable homepage

* Masonry gallery grid

* Animated responsive image grid

* 16 columns layout

* Lots of shortcodes

* Sidebars left / right

* Pricing tables

* Lots of icons

* About page - 2 types

* Services page

* Portfolio 2 / 3 / 4 columns

* Project detail with slider and fancybox plus related projects hover effect

* Blog, Archive and Blog detail

* Working contact form PHP

* Flexslider, hover effects, nice transitions

* Twitter and Flickr widgets