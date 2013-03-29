CodeGrape

HTML5 Responsive Site Template

html5 creative portfolio responsive pure love site template
Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/html5-responsive-site-template/1623

Pure Love is a fully responsive site template based on 16-column grid layout. it can be used as a creative portfolio, personal photography portfolio or project / product showcase. It looks beautiful on every device and is very easy to customize and use. Code is very well commented.

With this template you get:

* 24 HTML files
* 1 contact PHP file for the contact form
* Blocks homepage
* Portfolio jquery filterable homepage
* Masonry gallery grid
* Animated responsive image grid
* 16 columns layout
* Lots of shortcodes
* Sidebars left / right
* Pricing tables
* Lots of icons
* About page - 2 types
* Services page
* Portfolio 2 / 3 / 4 columns
* Project detail with slider and fancybox plus related projects hover effect
* Blog, Archive and Blog detail
* Working contact form PHP
* Flexslider, hover effects, nice transitions
* Twitter and Flickr widgets

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
