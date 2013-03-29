📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/html5-responsive-site-template/1623
Pure Love is a fully responsive site template based on 16-column grid layout. it can be used as a creative portfolio, personal photography portfolio or project / product showcase. It looks beautiful on every device and is very easy to customize and use. Code is very well commented.
With this template you get:
* 24 HTML files
* 1 contact PHP file for the contact form
* Blocks homepage
* Portfolio jquery filterable homepage
* Masonry gallery grid
* Animated responsive image grid
* 16 columns layout
* Lots of shortcodes
* Sidebars left / right
* Pricing tables
* Lots of icons
* About page - 2 types
* Services page
* Portfolio 2 / 3 / 4 columns
* Project detail with slider and fancybox plus related projects hover effect
* Blog, Archive and Blog detail
* Working contact form PHP
* Flexslider, hover effects, nice transitions
* Twitter and Flickr widgets