Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/henz-carousel/1602

Henz Carousel is an user-friendly carousel for web designers and web developers. It uses CSS2 and Jquery which is compatible to all major browsers. It's an ideal plugin to enhance website look and feel, and to showcase or feature any product beautifully in more interactive way.

It can be wide application as gallery, presentation, header design and so on.