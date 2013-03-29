Shekar | Maskon Brands™

EDGE Media ambigram paper clip media presentations edge
Working on a different direction for a Media Presentations Group. Paper clip merge to form an ambigram mark of "EDGE".

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
