We've been hard at work as we prepare for the launch of our open beta. Here's a shot of the Over web beta landing page with more details on what's to come next. 😋
See it live: Request beta invite
—
Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over