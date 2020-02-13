Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aqeela Valley

Over Web Beta

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Hire Me
  • Save
Over Web Beta content branding ux uiux ui color application font landing page website platform design product design webflow web app beta web
Over Web Beta content branding ux uiux ui color application font landing page website platform design product design webflow web app beta web
Download color palette
  1. Over-Web-Beta-1.png
  2. Over-Web-Beta-2.png

We've been hard at work as we prepare for the launch of our open beta. Here's a shot of the Over web beta landing page with more details on what's to come next. 😋

See it live: Request beta invite


Get the Over App for FREE: iOS | Android
Follow the Over Design Team https://dribbble.com/Over

Aqeela Valley
Aqeela Valley
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Aqeela Valley

View profile
    • Like