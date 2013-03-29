CodeGrape

Simple And Clean Resume

CodeGrape
CodeGrape
Hire Me
  • Save
Simple And Clean Resume cv resume creative psd
Download color palette

Live Preview: http://www.codegrape.com/item/simple-and-clean-resume/1664

Want your resume to stand out from the rest of the applicants but don’t know how to do it? Create a comprehensive resume in just a fraction of the time by using this resume template. It's a pre-made resume that will only require you to key-in your details to generate a fantastic resume that is sure to give a good impression to any employer who will read it.

Print ready - CMYK
Standard size: A4

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2013
CodeGrape
CodeGrape
Buy & Sell Scripts, Themes, Plugins and Print Works.
Hire Me

More by CodeGrape

View profile
    • Like