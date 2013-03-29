Chris Hart

Hudgens Vexel

Chris Hart
Chris Hart
  • Save
Hudgens Vexel spring breakers movie vexel vector pixel painting digital painting nude body face soft
Download color palette

Doing a Spring Breakers poster. This is digital painting within masks because I can't work Illustrator like I would like to. Its about 70 layers atm and is really NOT efficient!

Chris Hart
Chris Hart

More by Chris Hart

View profile
    • Like