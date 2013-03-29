Nestoras Kechagias

King of the Snow

Nestoras Kechagias
Nestoras Kechagias
  • Save
King of the Snow vector character man snow cold mountains jacket blue winter king freezing crown illustration
Download color palette

Detail of the "King" in a card game.

Nestoras Kechagias
Nestoras Kechagias

More by Nestoras Kechagias

View profile
    • Like