Gershom Charig

Development Team logotype

Gershom Charig
Gershom Charig
  • Save
Development Team logotype dev team logo logotype development tech numbers binary code coding circle slash tag zero one identity t-shirt triangle
Download color palette

My colleagues of the Development Team here at MoneyFarm ( www.moneyfarm.com ) asked me to create a logo for a t-shirt. This is what i came up with :D

Gershom Charig
Gershom Charig

More by Gershom Charig

View profile
    • Like