John Torres ♖♜ ✨

Notifications

John Torres ♖♜ ✨
John Torres ♖♜ ✨
  • Save
Notifications calorie food tracker app ios iphone iphone 5 simple calories counter
Download color palette

Added notifications pull up menu. also a day/night color scheme, so you can be aware of the impact of night calories in your diet.

I'm choosing my first draftee, this weekend. I'll keep you post it.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2013
John Torres ♖♜ ✨
John Torres ♖♜ ✨

More by John Torres ♖♜ ✨

View profile
    • Like