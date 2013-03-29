Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Final Dalius Stuoka Logo Design DS Monogram

Final Dalius Stuoka Logo Design DS Monogram logo icon identity mark branding designer calligraphy typography logotype ds black path bridge evolving initials personal
Added a couple more super minor adjustments, figured I'd just remove the previous version and re-upload it as I was so inactive recently.

It's a DS (my initials) monogram which can also be seen as a road/path/bridge to advancement/future.

Probably the final version.

