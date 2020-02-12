Tuff - Logo Design

One of the masters when it comes to creating the perfect lockup between mark and type it's Logopaul.

I missed his good old posts explaining the lockups and the custom type, so i decided to create one myself.

All i have to say is that a good lockup never comes out of eyeballing it - there's always structure behind it.

Any suggestions for improvement are still welcome!

