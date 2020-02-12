Wisecraft

Tuff - Logo Design

Tuff - Logo Design design brand identity negative space lettermark smart mark typography logotype designer logomark logotype design wings luxury monoline logo gold golden ratio identity designer grid layout custom type clothing company branding brand
  1. Tuff-Drib.jpg
  2. Tuff-Drib2.jpg

One of the masters when it comes to creating the perfect lockup between mark and type it's Logopaul.

I missed his good old posts explaining the lockups and the custom type, so i decided to create one myself.

All i have to say is that a good lockup never comes out of eyeballing it - there's always structure behind it.

Any suggestions for improvement are still welcome!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Rebound of
Tuff Streetwear - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
