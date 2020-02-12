Tuff - Logo Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
One of the masters when it comes to creating the perfect lockup between mark and type it's Logopaul.
I missed his good old posts explaining the lockups and the custom type, so i decided to create one myself.
All i have to say is that a good lockup never comes out of eyeballing it - there's always structure behind it.
Any suggestions for improvement are still welcome!
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com