Dmitry Novikov

Ford Logo Freebee

Dmitry Novikov
Dmitry Novikov
Hire Me
  • Save
Ford Logo Freebee sketch ford logo freebee vector car fiesta
Download color palette

Made in Sketch.app

Big picture: http://d.pr/i/CVSA
Download Source here: http://d.pr/f/yfYW

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2013
Dmitry Novikov
Dmitry Novikov
Interface — is a new industrial design.
Hire Me

More by Dmitry Novikov

View profile
    • Like