Landing page for the bro

Showed some brotherly love and threw together a simple landing page for my brother. He's trying to break into the game industry so I thought it would be fun to get some 8-bit action in there. Blinking courtesy of @Visual Idiot, and icons inspired by this set I found on Deviant Art and recreated myself. My brother's name is Tyler.

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
