Circular Loader revealed

loader splash screen app iphone ios heello
I can reveal more of this since this app is live and in store :)
Check it out: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/lo-for-heello/id619794979

Rebound of
Circular Loader
By Marko Prljic
Posted on Mar 29, 2013
