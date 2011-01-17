Bob Ostrom

Shark-amation

Bob Ostrom
Bob Ostrom
  • Save
Shark-amation animated gif illustration cartoon how to draw bob ostrom studio
Download color palette

This guy is from one of my how to draw lessons. I recently added the blinking eyes and have plans to soup up the presentation a bit using a few video clips and Apple's Keynote to put it all together. Hoping to wrap it up soon and pop the whole thing up on the Youtubes.

You can find him at: http://bobostromstudio.com/how2draw/2010/11/16/how-to-draw-a-shark/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Bob Ostrom
Bob Ostrom

More by Bob Ostrom

View profile
    • Like