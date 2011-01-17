Shark-amation

This guy is from one of my how to draw lessons. I recently added the blinking eyes and have plans to soup up the presentation a bit using a few video clips and Apple's Keynote to put it all together. Hoping to wrap it up soon and pop the whole thing up on the Youtubes.



You can find him at: http://bobostromstudio.com/how2draw/2010/11/16/how-to-draw-a-shark/