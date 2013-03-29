Nikhil Nigade

I Got Pro!

Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
Hire Me
  • Save
I Got Pro! iphone pro payment account subscription ios app active selected check mark columns
Download color palette

Finally getting around this bit. Integrating this with StoreKit is going to be a nightmare.

Updated the visual styles for the tables to be used throughout the app.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2013
Nikhil Nigade
Nikhil Nigade
I design functional interfaces for the web & mobile
Hire Me

More by Nikhil Nigade

View profile
    • Like