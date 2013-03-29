Andrew Lawandus

Uniform Zine

Uniform Zine art design graphic design textures typography zines shapes space vectors
Just finished designing my first zine! Should have some copies available by Monday.

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
Multidisciplinary Designer based in Atlanta, GA
