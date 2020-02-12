Robert Berki

neutral logistics - Logistics & Transportation Web Platform web platform ux ui web ux design user management ui design transportation product design logistics dashboard client management analytics admin panel
Another screen for a project I worked on a while ago. A dashboard for a logistics and transportation company. More screens to come in the future.

