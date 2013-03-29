Logo for a group of mentors within a larger nonprofit organization. This group of leaders are referred to as Village Mentors. The logo is a play on the overarching organization which also uses the term village and a somewhat similar graphic style that consists of row homes and skyscrapers.

The roof consists of the V & M initials with a person at top... mentors are women who have been through the program and now lead other members who are in need of similar guidance.