Village Mentors

Village Mentors nonprofit logo village house outage roof initials
Logo for a group of mentors within a larger nonprofit organization. This group of leaders are referred to as Village Mentors. The logo is a play on the overarching organization which also uses the term village and a somewhat similar graphic style that consists of row homes and skyscrapers.

The roof consists of the V & M initials with a person at top... mentors are women who have been through the program and now lead other members who are in need of similar guidance.

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
