Gmail for Desktop

Gmail for Desktop
Simple concept for Gmail on the desktop, where you simply click one of the messages to open it in the web interface. Just to quickly check what messages you have, or if you have any. The UI adjusts vertically according to how many messages you have, until you get to ten. Then it stops and shows a small title at the bottom indicating that you have more. Altogether, this is what I wish I could use for Gmail. So I designed it. :-)

