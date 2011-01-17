Michael Spitz

Achievement Badges Set 2

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
Achievement Badges Set 2 icon achievement badge illustration writing web icons
Download color palette

Part of the ongoing set of achievement badges for Figment

*From left to right:
Wordsmith / Chatterbox / Bookworm

Bdd3049cdb88d5ff61c12a744d9a48a0
Rebound of
Achievement Badges
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like