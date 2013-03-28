Sarah Aumann

Sarah Popping Color4x3

Sarah Popping Color4x3 postcard photography typography photoshop san francisco
This was an exercise in "Popping Color" with photoshop. We were to use a black and white photograph and create a post card incorporated color.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
