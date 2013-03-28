Franz Bruckhoff

Franz Bruckhoff
Franz Bruckhoff
sensor plug thermodo heat gold shine reflection
And win a Skype conf with me about cats, app development and design, if this shot wins the Thermodo Playoff. The cool part: Everyone who likes this, will win!

-----------
Apps aren't cool. You know what's cool? Sensors!

This is my take on a temperature sensor design inspired by Thermodo.

The bottom of the hemisphere is heavy so the sensor always stands upright and can be grabbed quickly.

A special thermo-sensitive coating changes color from red to blue depending on temperature.

Cool?

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
