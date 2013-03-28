📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
♥ Vote with a Like ♥
And win a Skype conf with me about cats, app development and design, if this shot wins the Thermodo Playoff. The cool part: Everyone who likes this, will win!
-----------
Apps aren't cool. You know what's cool? Sensors!
This is my take on a temperature sensor design inspired by Thermodo.
The bottom of the hemisphere is heavy so the sensor always stands upright and can be grabbed quickly.
A special thermo-sensitive coating changes color from red to blue depending on temperature.
Cool?