Ryan Katkov

Floppy Disk Boycott Rebound

Ryan Katkov
Ryan Katkov
  • Save
Floppy Disk Boycott Rebound save icon floppy flat
Download color palette

Here's my version of it. One thing that helps strengthen an icon is to make the theme consistent - in this case, I imagine the workspace as a box, and you're putting your work into the space. Save borrows on the ubiquitous record button - you're recording your workspace. I threw in export for good measure.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Ryan Katkov
Ryan Katkov

More by Ryan Katkov

View profile
    • Like