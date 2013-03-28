Jacob Coy

Bean & Gone (B)

Bean & Gone (B)
some work for my university final major project rebranding a fictitious independent coffee shop called Bean & Gone. Hand lettering on a possible outcome for the logo typography, showing then the vectorised version. First time I have hand lettered then produced a vector from it.

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
