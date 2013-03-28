Francisco Lourenço

Responsive Wireframe Project

responsive wireframe flat project iphone ipad web solidarity prizes campaigns departments national international
The flat wireframe for an internal portal for my employees. A project where they can read the latest national/international news, win prizes everyday, get to know the other departments of the company, to help solidarity campaigns and much more!

